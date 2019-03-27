Downtown Council Announces 2019 Hero Award Winners

ST. CLOUD -- Community heroes are being recognized for their efforts this month. The St. Cloud Downtown Council has announced their 2019 Urban Hero Award winners.

The annual Urban Hero Awards are given out in four categories. Donella Westphal and the team at Jules’ Bistro have earned the Downtown Vision honor for their leadership and participation in the downtown community.

The Heart of Downtown honor goes to Josh Hoffman and Brandon Johnson and their fun and original home décor store, the Copper Pony.

Ray Herrington , Steve Letnes , and Pete Poepping are the Economic Impact winners. These individuals have been involved in restoration and management in many St. Cloud area restaurants.

This year’s lifetime achievement award goes to Mathew Hall Lumber. The company has been serving Central Minnesota for 129 years at their location on the Mississippi River downtown.

All four winners will be celebrated at the DTC’s annual spring meeting on April 16th from 4:30-6:30 pm in the lobby of the Paramount Center for the Arts.