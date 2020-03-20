Earth Day Run Weekend in St. Cloud Postponed

ST. CLOUD -- The Earth Day Run in St. Cloud has been postponed. Event organizers say they are moving that weekend's events to Labor Day Weekend September 4th and 5th.

If you are currently registered for the Earth Day Run on April 24th and 25th you don't need to do anything, your registration will automatically transfer to the new dates.

If the September dates don't work for you they are offering free transfers through August. The new transfer policy allows you to switch races, or to find someone to take your place for the race.