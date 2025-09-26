July 3, 1970 - September 24, 2025

Earline Grosland, age 55 of Foreston passed away after a brief illness on September 24, 2025. Memorial Service will be 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 4, 2025 at New Life Church in Foley. Pastor Nick Benson will officiate and visitation will take place from 2:30 to 4:00 PM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Earline Rennatta Grosland was born July 3, 1970 in Stillwater, Minnesota to Danny and Clairene (Menard) Nelson. She married Phil Grosland on June 19, 1999 in Sandstone, MInnesota. Earline was a registered nurse and worked in the heath care field for several years.

Our mom was like a sparkler, and if you knew our mom at all, then you know how much she loved to sparkle and stand out. Her life was shorter than any of us would have liked, but wow did she glitter in her too short time here with us.

She had more grit and determination than almost anyone I’ve met. Some of my earliest memories of her involved a view of the light spilling out from under the closet door of our shared bedroom. She was studying in the closet while I fell asleep. I have memories of the scent of Wrigley’s Double Mint gum, face powder, and a leather jacket as she kissed me goodbye early in the morning, before it was light out, to drive to nursing school through snowstorms, while parenting me, a child with a disability, as a single mom at the time. She said herself two days before she passed that her nursing school journey was a group project that took a village. But we all know she couldn't have done what she did without her grit and sheer determination.

She wasn't afraid to be silly or take chances, either. I’ll always think of her when I hear “I hope you dance.” She also once reworked “Hit me with your best shot” to “hit me with your wet snot,” just to make me laugh when I was sad. She was the queen of car concerts and dance parties, too. Not to mention she had all the tricks for getting us great seats at live concerts! She wore rhinestone boots and the security guard liked them so much we got massive upgrades to our seats!

She loved her family, friends, and animals passionately. Her spark of life may seem too short, but it sure was bright! I bet she’s throwing glitter in heaven now!

Earline is preceded in death by her grandparents and her mother, Clairene. She is survived by her husband, Phil, Foreston and two daughters; Krista (Ryan) Machtmes and Faith Grosland, her father, Danny Nelson, a sister, Dannella Nelson, nephews, many friends, and a whole “herd” of family she married into who loved her deeply.

Throw a little glitter and leave some sparkle wherever you go in honor of our mom, Earline.