January 26, 1932 – November 22, 2025

Earl Elmer Pederson of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at his home on November 22, 2025, surrounded by love.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 5, at 11:00 AM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. A Visitation will be on Thursday, December 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Earl Elmer Pederson was born on January 26, 1932, in the west bedroom of the family farm in Starbuck, MN to Mabel (Knutson) and Elmer Rudolph Pederson. He was baptized at home, as they did not think he was going to live due to his premature birth. He was then confirmed at East Zion Church. In high school he was a 4-sport athlete, and according to his teammates, could throw a football farther than anyone they had ever seen. He graduated from Starbuck HS in 1950. After graduation, he worked for a year at Landass and Pederson construction. Earl proudly served in the Navy on the USS Tarawa from 1951-55. He would say he wasn’t a “war vet “as it was officially “only a conflict.” While in the Navy he serviced the planes. He enjoyed that he was able to travel the world including Australia, New Zealand, Ceylon, and Korea. He received a good conduct medal and was honorably discharged at the rank of Airmen E3.

After being discharged from the Navy, Earl went to work for Nodland Construction in Brown’s Valley. He was paid 63 cents an hour doing “grunt work.” He was forever indebted to Henry Nodlund for giving him a pair of gloves to protect his hands. After a year, Earl enrolled at Augsburg College on the GI Bill. He worked as a teaching assistant in anatomy, and graduated with minor degrees in Botany and Zoology, and bachelor’s degrees in Physical Education and Corrective Therapy.

Upon graduation on, he began working as a Corrective Therapist at Fairview Southdale Hospital. While at Fairview he started the Swim Program for asthmatics and progressed to leadership. His credits his boss, Harry Dando with being an amazing influence on him which led to him being hired at the St. Cloud Hospital in administration.

He was united in marriage to Karen Croft Pederson on July 27, 1957, in Slater Iowa. They lived in Richfield, Burnsville, and then settled St. Cloud.

They were married for nearly 66 years before Karen passed in June of 2023. Karen and Earl enjoyed yearly trips to Pelican Lake, Jimmy’s Pour House, Fishers Supper Club on Friday nights, winters in Arizona, traveling, spending time with their six grandkids (and two kids Steve and Kirsten), and a nightly Canadian club and seven up.

In 1969, Earl was hired as the director of Rehab services at the St. Cloud Hospital. His job grew to include being director of PT, OT, SLP, recreation, ortho and rehab nursing, neurology, pain management, work hardening, electro diagnostics, and respiratory care. He was so proud of his amazing employees that he became good friends with. He was often told he was the best boss ever. These friendships have continued throughout all these years, and he was so thankful for all the time spent with them. He “retired” from the SCH 3 times. Most believed it was so he could have another party!

After 25 years, he officially retired from the hospital and began consulting work. He started at Northwestern Artificial Limb and Brace (Now Hangar) and ended at Great Steps.

Earl was very involved in the community and state. He was the St. Cloud Professional Person of the year in 1981 which was the International Year of Disabled Person.

He was actively involved in Kiwanis, spent 14+ years serving United Cerebral Palsy of Central MN and was a member of the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce. At the Chamber he was on the Board of Directors from 1987-88, the Fiscal Team Chair in 1996, chairperson for the Municipal Affairs Division, board liaison for Business Division, Legislative affairs Division, and Division of Agriculture. He served on the joint committee of the Chamber and Area Planning organization and was a Top Hatter. He was involved in the United Way, and the Highway 15 completion committee. He also served on the Board of Directors at Country Manor. In 1980, he was appointed to the State Council for the Handicapped under Governor Al Quie. At one time he was asked to run for the MN House, but decided not to, as it would interfere with his golf season.

Speaking of golf- Earl took up golfing at age 40 and did not stop until this last spring. He is past President (x2), board member, and stockholder at Wapicada Golf Course. In his younger years, he and his golf buddies shut down the bar after Thursday Men’s night league. He had a standing 12:08pm tee time on Wednesdays for 35+ years. Later he joined the Senior League on Monday mornings. Though the names have changed, the bonds have not. He loved his golf friends with all his heart.

Another love was his Friday morning coffee group. They have met on Friday mornings since 1994. Again, the names and faces have changed but the love will be everlasting. He attended “The Club” meetings up until one week before his passing.

Earl had group of guys that he fished with for over 40 years on Lake Winnibigosh. The laughs, the fish, the cards, and the drinks flowed freely. Steve and Kirsten were able to take him to the resort for one last fishing trip in 2018, and loved listening to Earl and the owners tell plenty of fish stories.

In his later years, Earl enjoyed golfing, spending time with his wonderful neighbors (old and new), attending services at his beloved Atonement Lutheran Church, listening to hymns each morning, the Gracias Choir, walking at the YMCA, tending to his yard/garden, delivering chicken to his neighbors, reading (1-2 books a week!), and his favorite squirrel in his backyard that he lovingly nicknamed his “girlfriend.”

Earl will tell you he has been blessed with the best family ever.

He was so proud of his kids, but even more proud of his grandkids. They brought him more joy than they will ever know.

Earl is survived by his children Kirsten (Andy)and Steve (Beth), his six grandchildren Hailey, Tommy, and Allison Stiegel, Kate (Oliver), Connor, and Soren Pederson, his brother and sister-in-law Dean and Pat Pederson, and brother-in-law John Croft.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Elmer and Mable, many aunts, uncles, niece Randi, nephews Jim and Greg, siblings/in-laws Norma Croft, Eleanore and Jake Gorder, Vernon and Dorothy Pederson, Curt and Lea Pederson, Ilene and Harold Larson.

Memorials can be sent to Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud or Wreaths for the Fallen for MN state Veterans Cemetery.

Family would like to thank all of Earl’s friends, family, crew at Jimmy’s Pour House and Brigitte’s, members and staff of Atonement Lutheran Church, Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict, and SPOT Rehab and Home Care for the love and support to all of us. You are loved.

Love you, thank you, bye Grandpa.