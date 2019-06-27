Earl J. Kaeter, 94, St. Cloud

August 15, 1924 - June 26, 2019

A Graveside Service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis for Earl J. Kaeter, age 94, who passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 with family by his side. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, along with a dinner, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Earl was born August 15, 1924 to Alphonse and Hedvig (Cenzik) Kaeter in St. Cloud. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during WWII, was a POW in Germany and earned a Bronze Star. He married Ruth Schwindel and together they had three children. Earl worked as a firefighter for the St. Cloud Fire Department for 42 years and retired in 1990. Earl loved traveling, camping and flying his remote control airplanes. He was generous, kind, caring and loving man with an easy going personality. Earl loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Earl is survived by his children, Joanne (Ambrose) Lucas of Oak Grove, Jeff Kaeter of St. Cloud, Gary (Bobbi) of Millard, NE; grandchildren, Madeleine, Tanner, Maxwell, Sophie and great granddaughter, Eleanor; loving companion, LaVonne Schmmidt of St. Cloud; sisters, Rhea and Diane. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and sister, Iris.