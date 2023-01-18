Earl J. Bastin, 95, Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud

July 26, 1927 - January 18, 2023

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Earl Bastin, 95 of Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud who died Wednesday at his home in Waite Park. Chaplin James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Earl was born July 26, 1927 in Elk River to Earl Delbert & Ethel (Robinson) Bastin. He served his country in the United States Army during WWII and spent 2 ½ years stationed in Germany. He married Madeline Schaefer on April 21, 1951 at Holy Angels Parish House in St. Cloud. He worked as a union pipe fitter for 41 years retiring in 1990. He is a life member of the Waite Park American Legion Post #428 and the Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992. Earl enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting and in his retirement years gardening. He was known as the tomato man for the many tomatoes he produced.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline of Waite Park; daughter, Gayle (Michael) Yamry of Blaine; daughter in law, Carrie Bastin of St. Augusta; brother, Francis of Sartell; grandchildren, Keith (Nicole) Yamry, Jessica (John) Verrill, Melissa (Mikal) Jordet, Stephanie (Jon) Rau, Stephen (Hanna) Bastin, Maria Bastin, and 11 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Dean Bastin, brothers, Lloyd & Floyd Bastin, and step brother, Ralph Mager.