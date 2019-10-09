Eagles, Storm Advance In Section 8A Boys Soccer

The Apollo Eagles and Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm each picked up wins in their first Section 8A playoff matches Tuesday night.

The Eagles topped Little Falls 7-1, while the Storm beat Minnewaska Area 2-1.

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Section 8A North

#5 Detroit Lakes @ #4 East Grand Forks

#6 Hillcrest Lutheran @ #3 Alexandria

Section 8A South

#5 Apollo @ #4 Cathedral

#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #3 Sartell

#1 seeded Tech and #2 seeded Rocori will both begin their playoffs on Saturday, with the Tigers facing the winner of the Apollo/Cathedral match and the Spartans awaiting the winner of Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell.