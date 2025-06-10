Dwight Elmer Stauffenecker, 75, Milaca

January 10, 1950 - June 6, 2025

Dwight 'Stuffy' Stauffenecker, age 75 of Milaca passed away June 6, 2025 at M Health Fairview in Minneapolis. Memorial Services will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 21, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Wittwer will officiate and visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A reception will follow at Mr. Jim's in Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dwight Elmer Stauffenecker was born January 10, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Elmer and Gert (Miller) Stauffenecker. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1968. He married Debbie Nelson and they had two children, Deanna and Denny. He later married Lenore Barsness and they had two children, Melissa and Nick Stauffenecker. He then married Pam Clemens who had a son, Paul Koenig. Stuffy lived in Foley most of his life and worked for Ratzlaff Logging and also drove truck for Moren Transport several years. He moved to Wisconsin in 1989 where he worked until his retirement and moved to Shevlin, Minnesota. Stuffy enjoyed fishing and hunting with his boys and watching old westerns, especially, Gunsmoke. Dwight had many friends and could converse with most anyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children: Deanna (Scott) Dingmann, Foley; Denny (Kim), Rochester, WA.; Melissa, Brule, WI.; Nick (Katie), Foley, Paul (Kim) Koenig, Jordan, MN, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brother, Lonnie, Foley and nieces and nephew, Dana, Charlotte, Jason Miller and Stephanie Ponsness. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Roger Miller, niece, Lindsey, wife, Pam and sister-in-law, Anita 'Fritz' Stauffenecker.