Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall

It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods.

How does this even happen?

This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall. What's the problem this time? According to their website:

Apparently this issue with this bacteria is that it effects people with a weakened immune system or people who have any sort of external medical devices such as a port, a feeding tube, even an insulin pump could be at risk if exposed to this bacteria.

Which Pine-Sol products are included in the recall? Basically it's anything other than the original scent. Which is the pine scent. So if you have any of the other scents, like the lavender, lemon fresh, orange energy, or any of the other varieties, and you purchased them between January of last year through September of this year, you can return them for a full refund.

It's a little crazy that this recall is going all the way back to January of 2021. Most people would have probably used the product at least once, but probably a lot more than that during that time. But they say that no one has been reported as sick, but the bacteria has been found in all of those products.

If you have any other questions regarding the Pine-Sol products, you are encouraged to contact them.

Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or online at pinesolrecall.com and Pinesol.com by clicking on “Recall Information.”

