Book: ‘100 Things To Do In Duluth Before You Die’

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Visitors to Duluth can discover some new places to explore this summer with a new book out now called "100 Things To Do In Duluth Before You Die".

Image: Reedy Press Image: Reedy Press loading...

The book was written by Duluth News Tribune Arts and Entertainment Reporter Jay Gabler.

There are all sorts of things to do in West Duluth. That's really a growing part of the city. A Duluthian will tell you that West Duluth is once you get past the ore docks. Before that, you are heading west, for example, there is the neighborhood Lincoln Park, of course, Bent Paddle, and the whole craft district is there.

Gabler says Spirit Valley near Spirit Mountain is an up-and-coming area.

And there you find gems like the Jade Fountain. It's an incredible atmospheric cocktail lounge. If you're looking for a little bit of Duluth nightlife, Canal Park is great, but check out the Jade Fountain; they've got incredible dance nights.

In the Music and Entertainment section of the book, Gabler highlights Wussow's Concert Cafe, the NorShor Theater, and the Tweed Museum.

In the Food and Drink category, there are chapters on Vikre Distillery, Fitger's, and the speakeasy Rathskeller.

In the Culture and History section of his book, Gabler highlights the hunt for ghosts in Canal Park, the Great Lakes Aquarium, and Duluth's signature ballroom, Greysolon.

Get our free mobile app

Freighter Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Photo courtesy of Visit Duluth Photo courtesy of Visit Duluth loading...

The book published by Reedy Press is available in bookstores now.

Gabler has a presentation and book signing on Saturday, May 3rd at Fitger's Barrel Room from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Another presentation and book signing will be on Thursday, May 22nd at Bent Paddle Brewing from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

12 Iconic Landmarks In The Twin Ports