Duluth Mayor Presses Army Corps on Beach Erosion

DULUTH (AP) — Duluth's mayor is pressing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate whether the agency is responsible for erosion along a six-mile stretch of Lake Superior beach.

Mayor Emily Larson sent a letter March 12 to the corps to investigate whether its maintenance work on shipping channels has caused erosion on Park Point.

The area is home to 300 homes, hotels and businesses.

Larson's request comes after the discovery of shards of decades-old aluminum cans on the beach from a recent dredging project. Duluth's parks director, Jim Filby Williams, said the corp has signaled support for a study.

Get our free mobile app