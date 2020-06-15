Duluth Attractions Opening Back Up, Ready for Summer Tourists

DULUTH -- Duluth is one of Minnesota's top tourist destinations in the summertime and the city along Lake Superior is slowly getting back to normal.

Maarja Anderson Hewitt is the Communications Manager for "Visit Duluth". She says many of their popular attractions are starting to open up with the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted. For example, she says you can go for a cruise on the Great Lake with Vista Fleet.

Cruising is underway, the gift shop is open as well, so you can head online to their website and reserve your spot. Things are a little different, they have some guidelines and recommendations to make sure everyone feels safe and enjoys their time.

Hewitt says the Glensheen Mansion is open for outdoor tours, the Lake Superior Zoo has opened their outdoor areas, and the Great Lakes Aquarium is opening this Thursday.

One stop you need to check out is climbing to the top of Enger Tower.

Lake Superior and the harbor as far as you can see east and west of Duluth, it really offers that wow image of Duluth.

Duluth's Canal Park is a very popular spot for tourists visiting the city along Lake Superior's North Shore. But, if you're looking for a hip up-and-coming part of town you might want to check out the city's "Lincoln Park Craft District" during your next trip.

Anderson says it's a hot spot for craft beverages.

A great area if you love breweries and now cideries to check those out. If you haven't been recently we have Duluth Cider now and Wild State Cider in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

Anderson says new brewery Ursa Minor is in the Lincoln Park Craft District along with the well known Bent Paddle. But the area offers more than just beer and cider.

Places like Frost River that build those camping packs and hunting packs, you have Duluth Pottery that has beautiful pottery work, you have OMC Smokehouse.

The Lincoln Park Craft District is located to the south and west of the downtown area.

It's estimated 6.7 million tourists visit Duluth every year. Some of the biggest events have been canceled for this summer including Grandma's Marathon and the Bayfront Music Festival.

This week is "Staycation Week" on the WJON News @ Noon show. Each day will be talking to tourism folks in popular area cities and see what the have to offer this summer for a weekend getaway.