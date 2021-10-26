Spend the Night at a New Lighthouse Vacation Rental in Upsala

A new VRBO option has just opened in Upsala, Minnesota. Stoney Ridge Lighthouse was built by Dean and Donna Lange, and has just been made available for bookings. Depending on the time of year you rent the lighthouse, there is plenty to do:

The property the lighthouse sits on is connected to 500 acres of state land, there is ample room for snowshoeing, cross country skiing and endless walks in the woods. The small lake (11 acres) is about 500 feet away from the lighthouse and there is private access to the lake for the guests to use as well as a campfire ring. We provide kayaks, a paddle boat, and a canoe. There is a swimming raft in the in the middle of the lake for the guests as well.

Or just do nothing and relax in style. The lighthouse has lots of great places to cozy up with a good book, and there's even a hot tub to relax in.

This property is also home to Stoney Ridge Treehouse, another location that can be booked overnight. The tree house sits 18 feet off the ground on a ridge overlooking Rock Lake. It has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a kitchen, a sitting area in both the loft and the main level. It also has heating and air conditioning making it possible to rent year-round.

Take a look at the new Stoney Ridge Lighthouse below, and book your stay here.

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO

