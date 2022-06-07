If you love brats, you gotta make a trip to Upsala, Minnesota. Paul and Kathy's Supermarket has a brat selection that I've never seen beat, they offer more than 30 kinds of brats.

From May through September, Paul & Kathy's Supermarket offers more than 30 different types of pre-cooked brats from which to choose — so your taste buds will never get bored! Our mouthwatering, award-winning meats have captured the flavor cravings of customers from all over Central Minnesota since 1999.

I love heading to the lake on Fridays in the summer and stopping into Paul and Kathy's to grab brats to have over the fire. My issue is that I can never decide what flavor to buy so I always end up going overboard.

Just this past weekend I went in and came out with jalapeno pineapple brats, dill pickle brats (my forever got-to), Jack Daniels brats, and original. I would have been fine volume-wise with two of those options, but I couldn't pass up trying the jalapeno pineapple, and the Jack Daniels.

Abbey minke Abbey minke loading...

Here is a list of all the brat flavors at Paul and Kathy's, courtesy of their website:

Apple

Bacon Cheese

Pulled Pork

Beer

Beer Cheese

Berry Blast

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Wild Rice

Cheddar Wild Rice

Cheddar

Cheesy Garlic

Cheesy Hashbrown

Chili Cheese

Chipotle Ranch

Cowboy

12 Pepper

Habanero Mango

Honey BBQ

Honey Mustard

Horseradish

Hot & Wild

Jack Daniels

Jalapeno Cheese

Jalapeno Popper

Loaded Potato

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Wild Rice

Nacho

Onion & Garlic

Pepperjack

Philly

Pickle

Pizza

Porketta

Regular

Saurkraut

Onion Cheddar

Taco

Wild Rice

Pineapple

If you can't find a flavor you like on that list, you must just not like brats. Check out more on Paul and Kathy's Supermarket online.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale