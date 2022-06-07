This Supermarket in Upsala Has the Best Brat Selection in Central Minnesota

This Supermarket in Upsala Has the Best Brat Selection in Central Minnesota

Abbey Minke

If you love brats, you gotta make a trip to Upsala, Minnesota. Paul and Kathy's Supermarket has a brat selection that I've never seen beat, they offer more than 30 kinds of brats.

From May through September, Paul & Kathy's Supermarket offers more than 30 different types of pre-cooked brats from which to choose — so your taste buds will never get bored! Our mouthwatering, award-winning meats have captured the flavor cravings of customers from all over Central Minnesota since 1999.

I love heading to the lake on Fridays in the summer and stopping into Paul and Kathy's to grab brats to have over the fire. My issue is that I can never decide what flavor to buy so I always end up going overboard.

Just this past weekend I went in and came out with jalapeno pineapple brats, dill pickle brats (my forever got-to), Jack Daniels brats, and original. I would have been fine volume-wise with two of those options, but I couldn't pass up trying the jalapeno pineapple, and the Jack Daniels.

Abbey minke
loading...

Here is a list of all the brat flavors at Paul and Kathy's, courtesy of their website:

  • Apple
  • Bacon Cheese
  • Pulled Pork
  • Beer
  • Beer Cheese
  • Berry Blast
  • Bloody Mary
  • Blueberry Wild Rice
  • Cheddar Wild Rice
  • Cheddar
  • Cheesy Garlic
  • Cheesy Hashbrown
  • Chili Cheese
  • Chipotle Ranch
  • Cowboy
  • 12 Pepper
  • Habanero Mango
  • Honey BBQ
  • Honey Mustard
  • Horseradish
  • Hot & Wild
  • Jack Daniels
  • Jalapeno Cheese
  • Jalapeno Popper
  • Loaded Potato
  • Mushroom & Swiss
  • Mushroom & Wild Rice
  • Nacho
  • Onion & Garlic
  • Pepperjack
  • Philly
  • Pickle
  • Pizza
  • Porketta
  • Regular
  • Saurkraut
  • Onion Cheddar
  • Taco
  • Wild Rice
  • Pineapple

If you can't find a flavor you like on that list, you must just not like brats. Check out more on Paul and Kathy's Supermarket online. 

Abbey Minke
loading...

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

 

 

 

Filed Under: Best Foods, Brat, Quirky Minnesota, Selection, upsala
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top