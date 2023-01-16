This Oddly Named Minneapolis Business Is Really An Artists Dream World

Look around you, what do you see? You might be in an office and you see computers, your cubicle walls, and maybe some motivational artwork on the walls. If you are in a shop/garage you'll probably see tools and parts. If you are at the House of Balls in Minneapolis you'll see different kinds of artwork in various stages of completion.

I've driven by the House of Balls exactly once. I was taking our exchange student to Augsburg for soccer practice, and on my back to pick him up, I got turned around with all the one ways and inadvertently drove by the building, where the name of the studio is spelled out with random letters. I wasn't sure what it was and continued on.

Now after catching WCCO late last week I know what lies inside the oddly named business, located off I-94 near Augsburg. Artwork is what can be found inside.



The man behind the artwork is Allen Christian, and the name of his studio, House of Balls, seems to have been named based on the medium in which he was working at the time, bowling balls.

The quirky and eclectic items that are housed inside House of Balls can start a conversation, or make you think.

You can learn more about what WCCO-TV dubbed an "interactive sculpture studio open to the public" through the business's website, which you can find a link to here. House of Balls also has a Facebook page that shows pictures of the work Allen is doing inside.

