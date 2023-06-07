Looking for some entertainment this weekend? Maybe you want to get out and explore our fair state. You might want to set the GPS to Leader Minnesota one of these weekends as the tiny town offers up live pig races all summer long!

Leader, which is located north of Motley on County Road 64, is home to the Bears Den, a bar located off 76th Street SW that hosts the Leader Area Pig Races Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm in July. In June the races are only on Saturday nights at 7.

The races begin Memorial Day Weekend and run, excuse the pun, through Labor Day Weekend at the Bears Den.

I'm no stranger to pig racing, I got to enjoy 4 years of pig races at the Steele County Free Fair, and before that the Freeborn County Fair where piglets race around a small track for an Oreo cookie.

In Leader, the pigs run around a small outdoor track with spectators looking on from around and slightly above the track.

Posts from the Leader Area Pig Races Facebook page back in 2022 showed that Friday nights weren't as busy as Saturday nights were, but that could have changed since then, my advice would be to call up there and ask what nights seem to be the busiest if you want some space.

Who wouldn't want to go back to work after a weekend spent up north which featured some pig racing? It's going to beat any other story from the weekend you'll hear around the water cooler.

