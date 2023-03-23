This Minnesota County Is Going ‘Hog Wild’, 7 Pig Statues Unveiled Recently

Need a road trip idea? Much like St. Paul had the Snoopy statues one Minnesota community is jumping on the statue train. Fairmont Minnesota recently unveiled 7 concrete pig statues that will be hanging around town.

The Fairmont statues are actually part of a bigger project, one where towns throughout Martin County can participate.

According to the Going Hog Wild website, the project is a way to spotlight the pork industry in Martin County.

"Going Hog Wild in Martin County was developed to share what makes our county a great place to call home by spotlighting our businesses & organizations, featuring our local artists and honoring our pork industry through multiple concrete hog statues as an attraction for tourists, visitors and the citizens of our community."

Currently, the Going Hog Wild website lists 10 participating cities in the project. The towns participating include:

Fairmont, Sherburn, Truman, Trimont, Dunnell, Welcome, Granada, East Chain, Northrup, and Fox Lake Township.

Going Hog Wild in Martin County is the social media page you should follow if you want to know more about the statues, and also where these statues can be found around Fairmont.

This idea makes me think, what would your county have if it did something similar to what this project in Martin County is doing? Stearns County with its dairy industry would be concrete cows or milk jugs? Mille Lacs County could have walleyes?

Get our free mobile app

Let us know what you'd pick by chatting with us on our FREE app! (Our FREE app might just take you on the trip of a lifetime too)

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures