Take A Seat On This Central Minnesota “Bus” And Enjoy Your Favorite Beverage

This Central Minnesota bar is giving some new meaning to the phrase 'back to school'. I've only been living here in Central Minnesota, well my second time around at least, for six weeks and I've been on the lookout for fun quirky things. I think I just found one. Check out this place to enjoy a drink in Sauk Centre!

The Sauk Centre Area Chamber of Commerce gets the hat tip for alerting me to this fun find about 40 minutes from Saint Cloud.

The 'bus' sits outside at the Next Door Bar & Lounge. The old bus has been transformed from a bus into a place you can enjoy your favorite cold beverage, covered out from the sun with some of your oldest, or depending on how many you've had maybe your newest friends.

With just a few weeks left before the 'unofficial' end of summer, Labor Day now might be a great time to plan a trip up to 'ride the bus' and enjoy one of the best times of the year to be out on a patio here in Central Minnesota.

If you plan on stopping by for a beer or cocktail bring cash, as that is what they take, but fear not, they have an ATM onsite in case you forget.

Not only does the Next Door Bar and Louge has this fun bus outside, but inside there is another surprise waiting for you at 517 Sinclair Lewis Ave. There is a HUGE American flag made out of THOUSANDS of bottle caps, and you can see it simply by looking up! Want to get a sneak peek? Check this link out!