Restaurant For Sale in Minnesota Comes with a Free Ferris Wheel

Ok so maybe the Ferris wheel isn't free, but it is included in the total asking price. Betty Danger's Country Club is on the market in Minneapolis. Betty Danger's is an eclectic restaurant located in Northeast Minneapolis, based off of the 1945 book "Animal Farm" by George Orwell. It is known for its mini-golf course, colorful fixtures, and of course the Ferris wheel that sits outside of it 365 days a year.

For $2.5 million you will get:

The building at 2501 Marshall St. NE (8,400 square feet)

An adjacent single-family home (2,311 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath, built in 1924, renovated in 2014)

A custom Ferris wheel made in Europe

A mini-golf course and caddy shack

Huge patio

43 off-street parking spaces

Furnishings, fixtures, and equipment for running the restaurant

Get our free mobile app

Betty Danger's is one of those places you see pop up on travel blogs, and "quirky places" pages on social media. People go for the atmosphere and an experience that is different than you will get at any other bar and restaurant in the state. $2.5 million is a hefty price tag, but when marketed properly this could be a gold mine for the right buyer. Plus it comes with a house, which is a win in itself in this market.

Check out the full listing for Betty Danger's Country Club online here.

Hundreds Head to Jordan, MN to Watch New Movie Be Filmed