Want A Spooky Pine City Sanatorium? Low Price, Ghosts Free!

If you love all things haunted, keep on reading. This old Sanatorium near Pine City, MN has been in the news before and it's not the first time it's been up for sale either. It's believed to be haunted by past residents.

It's history goes back to the early 1900's. 1905 to be exact. It was called Pokegama Sanatorium and it housed patients with tuberculosis, many of whom never recovered and some of whom are now believed to be there still, haunting the building.

How the sanatorim looked in the early 1900's. Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 How the sanatorium looked in the early 1900's. Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 loading...

A quick internet search says that Pokegama is an Ojibwe word that means "one land jutting off of another" and is also the name of a large lake with an uneven shoreline in the township. The sanatorium sits next to that lake.

The folks at KARE 11 TV were courageous enough to visit the sanatorium on Friday the 13th. Morgan Wolfe said on camera that she heard humming. The Realtor Jan Rolfe confirmed it and they all pointed out that it wasn't any of them doing it. Eeek! Maybe this will be bought and turned into the next hotel like the one in "The Shining"?

It's got 12 rooms on each of the two floors and is 8,400 square feet. So, it could be renovated to be a hotel. Hard pass from me on staying there. But it would probably do great business during Halloween time. Paranormal expert Eric Moen has even placed this on his "most-haunted" list.

Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 Photo by YouTube via KARE 11 loading...

At $120,000 this is a steal. However, it has been vacant for over 30 years, so it's going to need quite a bit of work to. But it buying and renovating places is your thing, maybe this is for you?

