Be Your Own Boss & Own Your Own Lumberyard Off Mille Lacs

Are you tired of taking orders from 'the man'? Here's an opportunity for you to channel your inner Paul Bunyan and run your own lumberyard and supply store on the shores of Lake Mille Lacs. This Isle-area business is up for sale, and to the right person it could be a life-changing moment.

Get our free mobile app

The business is located about a mile north of Isle on Highway 47, and offers the next buyer plenty of space to do what they want with the business. Currently, according to the online listing the new owner will get "5 acres of land and 5 buildings with over 28000 sf of storage and retail space. Included are $140K of existing inventory, 4 forklifts, 2 trucks, a covered trailer, and a heavy-duty trailer."

The next person who owns it doesn't have to keep it as it currently sits, maybe you decide you want to rent out fish houses in the winter and sell bait year round?

I can see plenty of options for someone who picks this unique business up.

The current sale price is a little steep but when you add up the buildings and land the buildings sit on it does seem fair. You'll either need a bank loan, or you'll have to empty our your mattresses the current sale price listed is just shy of $1.5M, at $1,499,000.

If you are curious as to what all the buildings look like, or want more exact details about this available business, you can head to the listing here.

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures