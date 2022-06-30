The Best 4th of July Parade in the State is in Pillsbury, MN

The 4th of July is almost here! Time for fireworks, food on the grill, and celebrating all things America.

A 4th of July tradition my own family has is attending the Pillsbury Parade. It happens every year on the 4th on 331st Ave in Pillsbury, a small 'town' just outside of Swanville in Todd County.

This road around the public beach and boat access on Pillsbury Lake is wall-to-wall people. Families set up lawn chairs and save spots early in the morning, ready to watch this parade go by.

What makes it so special is that anyone and anything can be in it. There's no entry fee or requirement to be in the parade. If you want to be in it, you just show up! Hay racks full of people handing out beers, pontoons, golf carts, kids on hoverboards, old cars, this parade is a free-for-all! But the one staple is that it always ends with two giant Oxen pulling a cart.

The parade starts at the public beach (intersection of 331st Ave and Flicker Road), goes all the way to County Road 12, turns around in someone's yard, and goes back to where it started.

If you are looking for a different kind of parade this 4th of July, I suggest the Pillsbury Parade. The amount of fun you can have in that small town will have you coming back year after year. The start time is roughly 2 PM, but I suggest getting there early to park and find a spot!

