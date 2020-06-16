Sioux Falls Offers Trolley Tours, Breweries, Baseball this Summer

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- From parks and trails to dozens of sculptures Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a place to consider visiting this summer.

Matt Barthel is the Communications Manager at "Experience Sioux Falls". He says their number one attraction is, of course, the city's namesake Falls Park.

And this is located just on the northern edge of the downtown. That park features a waterfall as well as a five-story observation tower with incredible views of the park as well as the backdrop of the city.

Barthel says the newly installed Arc of Dreams is also a popular stop for tourists.

That was installed last summer. That is the stainless steel arc that spans across the Sioux River about 70 feet above the water. A number of people have stopped there to take photos of that.

Barthel says the Arc of Dreams is part of the city's sculpture walk which includes over 50 sculptures around the downtown.

Sioux Falls also has a 30-mile paved bike trail that loops all the way around the city.

Photo Courtesy of Experience Sioux Falls

He says for tourists that want an easy way to get around, and learn a little bit of local history, the trolley tour is up and running for the summer.

The trolley runs a specified route through the downtown up to Falls Park and back. That is free this summer. They are running every day, you can just hop on and hop off as you please.

For craft beer lovers, Sioux Falls has a growing brewery scene as well.

Most of them are in the downtown within walking distance of each other, which makes it very convenient for those who are not only staying downtown but for those who are just going downtown to visit the shops and restaurants and whatnot.

Barthel suggests you also check out the old courthouse museum.

The Sioux Falls Canaries baseball team has announced they'll start playing on July 3rd in the American Association League. In addition to the Canaries, the St. Paul Saints will play their home games in Sioux Falls.

While most attractions are open in Sioux Falls, Barthel says "Levitt at the Falls", which opened last summer, will not be able to host concerts this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Photo courtesy of Experience Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is South Dakota's largest city with a population of about 190,000 people. It's about 220 miles and about a four-hour drive from St. Cloud.

This week is Staycation Week on the News @ Noon Show on WJON. We're talking to tourism folks in various cities in the region for people looking to have a weekend getaway this summer.