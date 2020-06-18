HUDSON, WISCONSIN -- If you're looking for a day or weekend trip that's not too far away, just across the border is Hudson, Wisconsin.

Mary Claire Olson Potter is the President of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. She says your visit should start in their historic downtown district.

We have a beautiful lakefront park where you can walk along the old toll bridge that used to be the bridge that was connecting Minnesota to Wisconsin before the big bridge was built.

Hudson is right on the St. Croix River and Potter says there are several ways you can access the water from sailboats, to cruise lines, to paddleboards.

Photo courtesy of Discover Hudson

This is also just the second year a trolley service has been offered in Hudson.

She says they have a lot to offer for history buffs including their historic downtown district as well as the Octagon House museum open for tours.

And that's also right in our historic Third Street area, which has lovely homes. We have a walking tour guide that we can give you and you take the tour on your own. The Octagon Museum is just across the street from the Phipps Inn a bed and breakfast where you can stay.

Potter says some of the other hotels outside of the downtown area offer shuttle services. Like here in Minnesota, bars and restaurants are operating at 50 percent capacity in Hudson, but there are several patio options that overlook the St. Croix River.

This week is "Staycation Week" on the News @ Noon Show on WJON, we're talking with tourism folks in several area cities to find out what they have to offer this summer for a weekend getaway.