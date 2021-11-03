A new music video brought together Grammy Award-winners The Picard Brothers and Minnesota's own viral drone pilot Jay Christiansen for a fun new project with some scenes familiar to Minnesotans.

Over the past year, Minnesotan drone pilot Jay Christiansen has gained international attention for his incredible drone piloting skills. While he'd published other videos previously under the name Sky Candy Studios, his breakthrough came in March 2021 with a jaw-dropping one-shot fly-through of Minneapolis' iconic Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater.

The video quickly went viral, gaining the attention and applause of viewers everywhere. In the months to follow, Christiansen and his team have shot equally-impressive videos for Mann Theatres' Plymouth Grand 15 in Plymouth, First Avenue, Glensheen Mansion and more.

Get our free mobile app

Now, Christiansen has teamed up with French record producers, songwriters and DJs Maxime Picard and Clément Picard -- known as the Picard Brothers -- for a music video for their song "Best of Me." The video was shot and filmed in Christiansen's incredible one-take drone style in and around Hudson, Wisconsin and Stillwater, MN namely at Hudson's famous PinkCastle Babe'cation. The video features a bunch of "bears" throwing a party at the Pink Castle -- some are seen having a tea party, some are dancing, there's a DJ, one's taking a bath, one's taking selfies, several hang out at the pool, some are playing JENGA, some are doing a keg stand while some opt for bottles of honey instead. The video concludes with shots of bears boating and jet skiing on the St. Croix River; Stillwater can be seen in the distance. It's a fun music video with a catchy song; Minnesotans may especially appreciate the video for its familiar scenes and locations.

Do you know of any other music videos shot in or near Minnesota?

Stay Overnight in a Stone Castle in Minnesota

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees