Duane L. Hanauer, 84, Avon

November 19, 1937 - November 13, 2022

attachment-Duane Hanauer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Duane L. Hanauer, 84, of Avon who died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. The Rev. Greg Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7PM Thursday and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Avon. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Dewey was born November 19, 1937 in Albany to Ben & Ida (Markus) Hanauer. He received his education in Albany, MN finishing his GED in the US Navy. He was married to his wife Ramona Hill, his pillar and confidant for 66 years. His graduation from Dunwoody Technical College, Anoka, MN, was the springboard for the creation of Hanauer Machine Works in Avon. After retirement, he continued using his entrepreneurial skills in a mining operation in Alaska followed by Big Tractor Parts in North Dakota. His spirit of community showed in many ways. He was involved in the city of Avon, Lions Club, Sportsmen Club and Ducks Unlimited. For those that got beyond his explosive nature, he was a mentor and friend. His passion for life showed in his enthusiasm for family, friends, travel, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and sports. The last few years you would find him smoking a cigar and playing cards with friends. His family is proud to call him husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle & brother-in-law. He will be forever in our hearts.

He is survived by his wife Mona, daughters, Joan (Mike) Jenkins, Judy (Joe) Plemel, grandchildren, Jessica Bogut, Jennifer Trostem, Justin Plemel, Aaron Jenkins, Jenna Minni, Charles Deitschmann, great grandchildren, Lucas, Henry, Leah, Zander, Blair, Harvey, Lincoln, Genevieve.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Joyce & Debbie, siblings, Burt & Dee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be given to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301.