August 11, 1959 - August 18, 2025

Duane “Dewey” Kelzenberg, age 66, of Sartell, passed away on Monday, August 18th, 2025 peacefully surrounded by his family at St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be held at 1:00pm with the service following at 3:00pm.

Duane was born August 11th,1959 in St. Cloud, MN to Gilbert and Dorothy (Sullivan) Kelzenberg.

Duane was joined in marriage with his wife Lori (Stotesbery) July 24th, 1981 at St. Anthony’s church of St. Cloud. They were blessed with two sons, Jesse and Shawn and two grandsons, Connor and Noah.

Duane was a machinist for many years. He was hardworking and always put his family first. Duane was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting, fishing, kayaking and biking. He enjoyed long rides and traveling out of state on his Harley. Duane never missed a church bazaar and could often be found playing bingo with his family and friends.

Duane had a big personality and was always making those around him laugh. He lived life to the fullest and followed his own path. He cared deeply for others and was always lending a helping hand. His many friends are a true testament to the man he was. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. His legacy will live on through his sons and grandsons.

Duane is survived by his wife, Lori; children, Jesse (Ana Uriarte) Kelzenberg and Shawn (Kristin) Kelzenberg; grandchildren Connor Kelzenberg and Noah Kelzenberg; brothers and sisters Karen Justin, Diane Christman, Gary, Galen, Kevin, and Brian (Lynn).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Dorothy, and infant sister, Mary.

The family would like to give special thanks to the oncology unit at St. Cloud Hospital for their compassionate and loving care for Duane.

Please feel free to dress comfortably as Duane would prefer.