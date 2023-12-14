Duane E. Ortlepp, 82, Richmond

November 14, 1941 - December 11, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring for Duane E. Ortlepp, age 82, who died Monday, at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Duane was born in Detroit Lakes, MN to Richard and Jane (Cluckey) Ortlepp. He married Sharon Brandel November 6, 1965. Duane served in the U.S. Marines from 1958-1962.

Duane worked as a Metro Transit bus driver for 34 years. After retiring, he worked as a school bus driver for the local area. He loved fishing, camping, taking care of his yard, and lunching at Jill’s Cafe.

He is survived by his children, Jackie (Elliot) Baumer, Jerry (Joni) Ortlepp; siblings, Kenneth (Barb) Ortlepp, Judy Portz; grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Hanson, Brandon Friberg, and Aaron Baumer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Ortlepp and his parents.