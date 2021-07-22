Dry Conditions Prompt Equipment Safety Reminder From DNR

UNDATED -- With ongoing drought conditions around the state, the risk of wildfires is up and the Minnesota DNR is urging off-road vehicles, heavy equipment, and agricultural operators to be cautious.

be careful--if you're mowing your lawn, or mowing out on your property, watch that you're avoiding rocks, even a blade hitting a rock can send sparks out that can start a wildfire

Bemidji Area Forestry assistant supervisor Ben Lang says it's a good idea to have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby.

Lang says:

make sure your equipment is in good working order, if you have a breakdown or if you have a bearing go out or grass caught up in a belt, those also can start fires and can start a wildfire

Lang says even a lawnmower hitting a rock can cause a spark, so pay attention. And he recommends having a bucket of water or fire extinguisher handy, just in case a fire starts.

Minnesota’s wildland fire management agencies are reporting an uptick in recent weeks of equipment-caused wildfires due to extremely dry grasses and brush.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

