Drug Investigation Leads to Little Falls Man’s Arrest

LITTLE FALLS -- A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Little Falls man Monday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were conducting an investigation related to drug trafficking in Little Falls.

During the investigation authorities noticed 34-year-old Benjamin Tschida, who had felony warrants, driving in Northeast Little Falls.

Officers tried to stop Tschida, but he fled the scene and a pursuit began. During the chase, officers say they saw Tschida throw items out the vehicle, that were later identified as methamphetamine.

Tschida was arrested following a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. He faces charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and 5th degree possession of drugs.

