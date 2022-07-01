Drug Investigation Leads to Arrests in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A drug investigation has led to the arrest of two people in Elk River.

Sherburne County's Drug Task Force learned last month that a significant amount of meth had been mailed to a home in Elk River and that a woman had brought the package inside.

Authorities say two men pulled into the parking lot of the woman's home, with one of the men going inside the home and leaving with the package.

A traffic stop was made a short time later. Authorities say they found about 10 pounds of meth inside the vehicle.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jessica Geraghty of Elk River and 24-year-old Ricardo Jauregui of Osseo have been charged with 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.

Both made their initial court appearance Tuesday.