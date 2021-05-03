Driver, Three Kids Taken to Hospital Following Crash Near Lastrup

LASTRUP -- A driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital following a rollover last week.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 27 and 335th Avenue, about five miles east of Lastrup.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Heather Kingbird of Rice was heading west on Highway 27 when her vehicle went off the road, struck a mailbox, hit a driveway approached and rolled into the ditch.

Kingbird and three children passengers, were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.