Update: Deadly Road Rage Altercation Started Near St. Cloud

Update: Deadly Road Rage Altercation Started Near St. Cloud

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

MAPLE GROVE -- The Maple Grove police department has released more details about the incident that lead to a deadly shooting of a driver on Sunday at about 3:00 p.m.

They say it started as an altercation between two drivers near St. Cloud and it went on for nearly 40 miles.  The investigation to date shows the drivers had interactions along the route. It resulted in the deadly shooting at County Road 30 and Garland Lane.

The 30-year-old suspect has turned himself in to the police. He was booked and taken to the Hennepin County Jail as awaiting formal charges. The Maple Grove Police Department has not released the suspect's name yet as they continue to investigate.

The man who was shot and killed in the road rage incident has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 61-year-old William Haire of Buffalo died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

After the shooting, both vehicles then left the area. Responding officers found Haire's vehicle off of Interstate 94. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Get our free mobile app

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now

As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions. 
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top