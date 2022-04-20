Update: Deadly Road Rage Altercation Started Near St. Cloud

MAPLE GROVE -- The Maple Grove police department has released more details about the incident that lead to a deadly shooting of a driver on Sunday at about 3:00 p.m.

They say it started as an altercation between two drivers near St. Cloud and it went on for nearly 40 miles. The investigation to date shows the drivers had interactions along the route. It resulted in the deadly shooting at County Road 30 and Garland Lane.

The 30-year-old suspect has turned himself in to the police. He was booked and taken to the Hennepin County Jail as awaiting formal charges. The Maple Grove Police Department has not released the suspect's name yet as they continue to investigate.

The man who was shot and killed in the road rage incident has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 61-year-old William Haire of Buffalo died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

After the shooting, both vehicles then left the area. Responding officers found Haire's vehicle off of Interstate 94. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

