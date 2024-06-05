Driver Hurt When Tanker Truck Tips Over On Tuesday
BLUE EARTH COUNTY (WJON News) -- A tanker truck spill near Eagle Lake sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says a tanker truck owned by Knife River Corporation of Sauk Rapids and driven by 52-year-old Jason Smebak of Little Falls was going through the County Road 12 roundabout at Highway 14 when it rolled onto its side and started leaking.
The sheriff's office says the liquid was identified as diluted calcium chloride and hundreds of gallons leaked before efforts to contain the spill and turn the truck upright were successful. Smebak was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the environmental impact of the spill is expected to be minimal because of the chemical involved.
