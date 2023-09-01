Driver Hurt in Van Rollover On Interstate 94

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a rollover in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday night just before 7:00 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 in St. Michael.

Thirty-seven-year-old Desmyn Hall of Maple Grove was driving a van that went off the road into the median and rolled onto its roof.

Hall was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

