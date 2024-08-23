Driver Hurt in Rollover in Wright County
ROCKFORD (WJON News) --- A man was hurt in a rollover in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 55 in Rockford Township.
Thirty-five-year-old Alexander Pacovsky of Minnetonka was traveling west when he lost control of the pickup he was driving and it rolled into the ditch.
Pacovsky was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
