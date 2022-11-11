Driver Hurt As Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Windshield
CARLOS (WJON News) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 29 near Carlos, north of Alexandria.
Sergeant Jesse Grabow says it is unclear at this point where the fire extinguisher came from, and the incident is still under investigation.
Thirty-seven-year-old Lindsay Fluegel of Carlos was taken to Alexandria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
