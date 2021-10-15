Driver Dies in Wright County Crash

OTSEGO -- An Elk River man is dead after a one-vehicle crash Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 101 in Otsego.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Highway 101 and Wright County Road 36 just after 11:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 70-year-old Dennis Kerssen was southbound on Highway 101 when he left the roadway and struck a bridge wall.

Kerssen was pronounced dead at the scene.

