Driver, Baby Hurt in Rollover in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE -- A driver and an infant were hurt in a rollover in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Albertville.

Twenty-four-year-old Alexas Liebel of New Brighton was entering the interstate when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to roll.

Leibel and a baby in the car, Nadia Tennin of New Brighten, were both taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app