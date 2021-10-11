Driver Accused of Purposely Hitting a Woman With Her Vehicle

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with assault after allegedly intentionally hitting another woman with her vehicle.

Twenty-year-old Arianna Phipps is charged with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

St. Cloud Police responded to the area of 8th Avenue South and 11th Street South Wednesday on a report of an assault. The victim said she was walking to get something to eat when Phipps drove by. Court records show Phipps stopped and began yelling at the woman.

The woman told police she and Phipps used to go to school together and they currently work together. The victim said they had been exchanging Facebook messages about fighting and that the victim didn't want to fight.

Two witnesses say they saw Phipps drive up over the curb, onto the grass and strike the woman. One witness said the victim went up on the windshield and then fall to the side of Phipp's vehicle. The other witness said Phipps then sped away.

Get our free mobile app

According to the charges, the victim told officers that Phipps had a baby in the car at the time of the incident. Police weren't able to find Phipps until the following day when they arrested her outside of her apartment building.

It's unclear whether the victim was hurt in the incident.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies