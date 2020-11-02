Drive-In Theaters Experience Most Successful Season in Years

LITCHFIELD -- Drive-in theaters were as popular as ever this summer.

With many businesses shut down early on due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-ins were one of the only activities families could enjoy.

Dave Quincer owns the Starlite Drive-In in Litchfield. He says they pandemic brought a renewed interest in families wanting to see a drive-in movie.

It made people more aware that drive-in's still exist. We don't have a lot left but there are a few still around in Minnesota.

Quincer says even with opening later than expected, this season was the best they've had since they bought the business five years ago.

Obviously with the only option for people to see movies, it was busier than normal. I think people felt more comfortable seeing movies at the drive-in.

Quincer says they were able to get some newer movies near the end of August for families to enjoy.

He says the early snow fall did force them to close for the season, but they're excited to see what spring will bring.