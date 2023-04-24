Three Arrested After Drive By Shooting in Cass County

CASS LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested after an early morning shooting in Cass County.

The Sheriff's Office says just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday they received calls of a drive-by shooting at a home in rural Cass Lake.

Two homes had been hit by bullets and an adult man had been taken to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While officers were on scene, dispatch received more 911 calls of more gunfire at a housing complex in the city of Cass Lake. A suspect vehicle was identified and was located leaving the area. After a short chase, all three occupants were arrested. They were two adult men and a boy. The Sheriff's Office says guns were recovered.

At the second reported shooting location, the investigation indicates that no shots were actually fired but entry was attempted at the house causing property damage.

