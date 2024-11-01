Island-bound: Sauk Rapids Man Wins Dream Getaway #81

Island-bound: Sauk Rapids Man Wins Dream Getaway #81

Scott Martins (TSM St. Cloud)

Everyone has that place they LOVE to go to unwind. To decompress. To become one with the world without the cares of the outside world.

For 54-year-old Scott Martins of Sauk Rapids, that place is Fiji.

After all, he's been there eight times before.

He and his wife hop on a plane in Los Angeles and fly some 13 hours to the South Pacific archipelago. There they vacation on a small island and just chill out.

Ahhhh...

So when Scott learned this morning he had won Townsquare Media's "Dream Getaway" #81, he KNEW he was going to Fiji for a 9th time.

In reality, that trip was already planned for next spring.

But the question now is -- will the Martins' be flying there in first-class OR will they use their prize for a TENTH visit to paradise? Or -- wait for it -- maybe they'll go somewhere else with it. (Maybe...but I'd bet on Fiji, though...)

 

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Scott signed his prize paperwork this afternoon and says he told co-workers today, "You remember that contest I've been playing? Why I'm always listening to 103.7 the Loon? Well...I WON!"

You could, too.

Scott Martins joins a whopping 80 other Central Minnesotans who've won their own Dream Getaways to all over Planet Earth.

Your next chance to win your own dream getaway -- Dream Getaway #82 -- begins Monday morning.

 

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

 

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

Categories: Dream Getaway, From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON