Everyone has that place they LOVE to go to unwind. To decompress. To become one with the world without the cares of the outside world.

For 54-year-old Scott Martins of Sauk Rapids, that place is Fiji.

After all, he's been there eight times before.

He and his wife hop on a plane in Los Angeles and fly some 13 hours to the South Pacific archipelago. There they vacation on a small island and just chill out.

Ahhhh...

So when Scott learned this morning he had won Townsquare Media's "Dream Getaway" #81, he KNEW he was going to Fiji for a 9th time.

In reality, that trip was already planned for next spring.

But the question now is -- will the Martins' be flying there in first-class OR will they use their prize for a TENTH visit to paradise? Or -- wait for it -- maybe they'll go somewhere else with it. (Maybe...but I'd bet on Fiji, though...)

Get our free mobile app

Scott signed his prize paperwork this afternoon and says he told co-workers today, "You remember that contest I've been playing? Why I'm always listening to 103.7 the Loon? Well...I WON!"

You could, too.

Scott Martins joins a whopping 80 other Central Minnesotans who've won their own Dream Getaways to all over Planet Earth.

Your next chance to win your own dream getaway -- Dream Getaway #82 -- begins Monday morning.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America