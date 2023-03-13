Dr. Richard John Swenson, 95, Eden Valley

July 27, 1927 - March 8, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Dr. Richard John Swenson, age 95, who passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m., and the rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. all on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Richard John Swenson was born July 27, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN to Elmer Carl Swenson and Lois Eileen Glatzmaier. He grew up on a farm near Grove City, MN and graduated as valedictorian from high school. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army and went through Officer Candidate School and Infantry School class 543, and honorably served as 2nd Lt. during Korea, 7th Infantry Division, 32nd Infantry. He came home and went to dental school, graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1953. He was united in marriage to Janet Kay Paschke from 1953 – 1963 and later married Mary Isabella Ouellette from 1964-1996. Richard practiced dentistry in Eden Valley, MN for 50 years (1953-2003). He was awarded Dentist of the Year and Who’s Who in 2001.

He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, American Dental Association, American Endodontic Society, West Center District Dental Society (board directors 1984), 2M Dental Study Group, Minnesota State Dental Society (Certified 1955, 69), Tri-County Dental Society (program director, 1961, president 1963-1966), President of the Eden Valley School Board, University of Minnesota Alumni Association and Dentistry Club, Eden Valley American Legion Post 381 , Wat-Kim-Valley VFW Post 5460, Knights of Columbus, Apache Junction Lions Club, and Koronis Golf Club.

Survivors include his children, Mary Swenson Schreiber, PhD, Colonel Richard (Tanya) Swenson, John (Margaret) Swenson, Catherine Isabella (Chuck) Sirvio, Christopher Swenson, Debra Lynn (Steve) Ewens, Lori Kay (David Mark) Anderson, and Barbara Jean Swenson (Syd Ewens); siblings, Marge Borgerding, Mary Joe Dauherty, and Greg (Jeanette) Swenson; grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, and Elizabeth Schreiber, Hope, Reece, and Aaron Swenson, Thomas Hiemenz, Carlos Sirvio, Marty and Leslie Ewens, and Hannan Lisa and Chase Anderson; great grandchild, Isla Kitchak; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elizabeth Swenson; brothers-in-law, Jim Borgerding and Jim Dauherty; and nieces, Molly and Ann Borgerding.