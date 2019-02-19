September 20, 1925 - February 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dr. Hildegard J. “Hilde” Virnig, 93, of St. Cloud and formerly of Caledonia will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Pierz, MN. Hilde passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Country Manor Care Center in Sartell.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Hilde was born September 20, 1925 in Pierz, Minnesota to Leo and Ida (Sauer) Virnig. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Parochial School, Little Falls High School and the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1948. Hilde received her M.D. in 1949 after completing her one-year internship. Hilde was a highly respected and beloved Physician in Caledonia, MN for over 40 years. Hilde married Dr. Neil Norris in Caledonia, where he also was a physician and he passed away after eight years of marriage. Hilde was active with the Caledonia Rotary Club and Historical Society. She also attended many Medical Conferences to keep her knowledge current. Hilde moved to Sartell in 2013 to be closer to family after suffering an injury. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish after her move.

Hilde enjoyed traveling, good coffee, shopping and fashion. She will be remembered as having a love for her patients and in return their love for her. She also will be fondly remembered by family for her love and generosity.

Hilde is survived by her siblings, Morris Virnig, DDS of Sartell, Josephine Stannard of Farmington and Dr. Norm (Kathleen) Virnig of St. Cloud; stepchild, Kathy Norris of Oregon; nieces and nephews, Paula, Katie and Martha Stannard; Dawn, Joy, Matthew, Timothy and Thomas Virnig; and 22 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Dr. Tom Norris; niece, Mary Virnig; and nephews, Rick Virnig and Robert Ariel.

A heartfelt thank you to Country Manor Campus and CentraCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred to the Houston County Historical Society in Caledonia or the Leo and Ida Virnig Program of Preventable Disease at the University of Minnesota.