ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Changes could be coming to parking in downtown St. Cloud. City staff have been working with downtown organizations to discuss ways to enhance the downtown parking system.

Some amendments that are being proposed include allowing the administration to set the parking fees.

The proposed 2026 pilot program would offer free parking in all surface lots and ramps after 5:00 p.m. during the week, and all day on the weekends. The initiative would provide 2,966 free parking spaces during the evenings and weekends.

To offset the revenue loss from the free nights and weekends, there is a proposed on-street parking rate increase from $1 per hour to $1.50 per hour, also an increase in parking permit rates by 10 percent.

An expired meter violation would increase from $15 to $20.

On Monday night, the St. Cloud City Council will set a public hearing for December 1st on the proposed parking changes.