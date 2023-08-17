Douglas R. Millard, 74, Sartell

May 22, 1949 - August 13, 2023

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Douglas R. Millard, age 74, of Sartell who died Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his home. He lived bravely with Parkinson’s and cancer for a number of years supported by loving family and friends. His last day was spent outdoors laughing and enjoying life with many of those loved ones.

Doug was born May 22, 1949 in Canby, MN to Donald and Esther (Mikkelson) Millard. He married Colleen Mohs on February 13, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Doug lived in the Sauk Rapids/Sartell area most of his life. Doug worked his entire career installing flooring. He was generous with these skills and many friends and family were lucky to have him help out with their projects.

He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, like a trip to California as a young adult, then later annual trips to Roosevelt Lake when his kids were little. Doug took adventures to visit his son, Paul, when he lived in Colorado and South Lake Tahoe, an RV trip with his son, Brian and his family, and time spent with daughter, Kelly and her family, in Texas. Doug enjoyed just being around people, his grandkids or other family and friends. He was the quiet observer taking it all in, rarely talking but a great listener and chiming in with a quip here and there. He also enjoyed watching baseball and rooting for the Twins.

Survivors include sons, Paul of Stateline, NV, Brian (Jill) of St. Cloud; daughter, Kelly (Tony) O’Keefe of Humble, TX; grandchildren, Connor, Nyla, Summer, Elizabeth and River; brothers, Bruce (Judy) Millard, David (Nancy) Millard; sisters: Gail (Jim) Leikvoll, Mary (Rich) Vouk, Deb (Tom) Robison; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years (Colleen), his parents (Don and Esther), sister and brother-in-law (Linda and Al Friendshuh), brother and sister-in-law (Larry and Rita), and brother (Roger).