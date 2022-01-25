Douglas “Doug” J. Stang, 63, Sartell

January 6, 1959 - January 23, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Douglas “Doug” Stang, age 63, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Douglas John Stang was born January 6, 1959 in St. Cloud to Alphonse & Renee (Borgert) Stang. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Doug married Nancy Schreifels on September 11, 1993 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He was a cabinet builder for most of his life and most recently was a truck driver for Maiers Transport and Warehousing. Doug was kind, intelligent, w

itty, a hard worker, artistic, and very welcoming. He loved fishing, camping, poetry, and painting. Doug was a builder and built the home he lived in and even built props for his daughter’s dance recitals when they were little. He taught his loved ones faith, patience, and how to love. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Sartell; daughters and son, Kaylee Stang (Dan “Boon”) of Sartell, Alyssa (Justin) Willard of Sauk Rapids, and Travis Stang of St. Cloud; sisters and brothers, Sandra (Chris) Backmann of Sartell, Cynthia (Stan) Tschida of Albany, Paul Stang of Sartell, and Lawrence (Karen) Stang of Lake Elmo; grandchildren, Trysten, Marty, and Miles; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and one great great nephew. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Darrell.