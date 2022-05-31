Douglas (Doug) Brester, 65, Foley

March 14, 1957 - May 21, 2022

Douglas (Doug) Brester, age 65 of Foley passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital after a very brief battle with Cancer on May 21, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1957 in Fremont, Nebraska and has 3 siblings; Chris (Ed) Hanzel, Sheila (Shane) Bates, and Timothy (Lisette) Brester. He entered into the US Army and served honorably from 1975-77.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne, Foley MN, his sons Jason (Alyssa) and Aaron Brester of CO, and his step-daughters Melanie Probasco (Mike), MN, Morgan Diederichs (Adam) ME, and Sarena Vogel (Chris) WI. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren Oliver and Frankie Brester, Elizabeth and Andrew Brester, and Lenora and Elaine Probasco. Doug was preceded in death by his parents Lambert and Jean Brester.