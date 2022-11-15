Douglas County Business Destroyed in Fire

NELSON (WJON News) -- A restaurant in the small town of Nelson in Douglas county has been destroyed in a fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Monday at about 10:45 a.m. dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a fire at the Corral in Nelson.

Osakis Fire Department responded along with the Sheriff's Deputies and found heavy smoke and visible flames coming out of the building. Mutual aid was requested from the Alexandria, Carlos and Forada Fire Departments.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The building is a complete loss.